Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool internet access tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill community garden e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Come home to a spacious, water view apartment home at Bay View Estates and start living the good life.



Bay View Estates is located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, a coastal town with traditional New England charm. With magnificently landscaped grounds and sweeping views of Narragansett Bay, experience an atmosphere that few other residential communities can offer.



The apartment community is pet friendly and noteworthy for its country setting on 26 beautiful acres of Aquidneck Island, yet is only a 15-minute drive from historic Newport.



At Bay View Estates, the emphasis is on relaxed living.