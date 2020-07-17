Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Beautifull 3 Bedroom in Rumford



If you are looking for a great neighborhood to live, this is a "MUST SEE!!"

Amazing 3 bedrooms apartment in quiet Rumford neighborhood, with 1200+ square feet of living space, beautiful hardwood floor and tile, no rugs. All stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, ceiling fans, updated electrical, baseboard heat with new gas furnace. spacious veranda with elegant finish and much more…

A few yards from Myron J. Francis Elementary, one of the best elementary schools in R. I. Near a quiet park that offers a variety of sports including basketball, baseball, tennis, and near golf courses... or just a nice neighborhood walk...

W/D hock up in basement.



No pets, no smoking, no loud partiers, please. One-Year Lease Agreement Required at $1,400/month.

Please contact Euclides DeMelo to view this beautiful property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/86-washburn-ave-rumford-ri/314301

No Pets Allowed



