East Providence, RI
86 Washburn Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

86 Washburn Ave

86 Washburn Avenue · (614) 397-7614
Location

86 Washburn Avenue, East Providence, RI 02916
Phillipsdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Beautifull 3 Bedroom in Rumford - Property Id: 314301

If you are looking for a great neighborhood to live, this is a "MUST SEE!!"
Amazing 3 bedrooms apartment in quiet Rumford neighborhood, with 1200+ square feet of living space, beautiful hardwood floor and tile, no rugs. All stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, ceiling fans, updated electrical, baseboard heat with new gas furnace. spacious veranda with elegant finish and much more…
A few yards from Myron J. Francis Elementary, one of the best elementary schools in R. I. Near a quiet park that offers a variety of sports including basketball, baseball, tennis, and near golf courses... or just a nice neighborhood walk...
W/D hock up in basement.

No pets, no smoking, no loud partiers, please. One-Year Lease Agreement Required at $1,400/month.
Please contact Euclides DeMelo to view this beautiful property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/86-washburn-ave-rumford-ri/314301
Property Id 314301

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Washburn Ave have any available units?
86 Washburn Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Washburn Ave have?
Some of 86 Washburn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Washburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
86 Washburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Washburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 86 Washburn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Providence.
Does 86 Washburn Ave offer parking?
No, 86 Washburn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 86 Washburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Washburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Washburn Ave have a pool?
No, 86 Washburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 86 Washburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 86 Washburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Washburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Washburn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Washburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Washburn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
