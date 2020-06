Amenities

Ready for occupancy, this 3 bedroom one and half bath home features a kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Living room with hardwood floors, dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath. Second floor consist of 2 large bedrooms and a half bath. The basement is finished for additional living area including a laundry room with washer and dryer included. Beautiful fenced in yard with a shed for additional storage and off street parking.