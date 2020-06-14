Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI with garage

Cranston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Fairview Ave
37 Fairview Avenue, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3526 sqft
******Rent to own****** our completely move-in ready home that must be seen to believe! Walk up the newly renovated cobblestone walkway into your immense front foyer, and fall in love with this showcase home! The modern kitchen provides a marble
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Cowesett
22 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,039
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
260 Elmwood Ave
260 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI
8 Bedrooms
$4,500
260 elmwood ave - Property Id: 298800 historical building * 1 st floor can be use as offices or 3 bedrooms - 1/2 bathroom and kitchen * 2 floor has 3 bedrooms and full and kitchen * 3 floor has bathroom large 2 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Apponaug
1 Unit Available
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
974 sqft
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hope
1 Unit Available
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
32 Lamson Road
32 Lamson Road, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1690 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available 6/15.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
91 Pawtuxet Terrace
91 Pawtuxet Terrace, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1043 sqft
Stunning remodel in this first floor, 2 bedroom unit has gleaming hardwoods, new kitchen with cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Providence St
26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
37 RESERVOIR Avenue
37 Reservoir Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Enjoy complete privacy on over 4 acres boasting very mature landscaping as you enjoy everything this home has to offer - from the beautiful open floor plan with a wood burning fireplace which opens out to a deck off of the dining area overlooking

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Smith Hill
1 Unit Available
903 Providence Pl
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1088 sqft
Downtown luxury living with utilities included. 2 bedroom first floor condo with street access. Water, gas, electricity included. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
43 Oliver St
43 Oliver Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1335 sqft
Available Aug 3rd 2020. Video tour available on request. Luxurious and spacious 1700sqft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Bristol with harbor views. In the heart of Bristol, just a half a block from the harbor and east bay bike path.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5 Teakwood Court
5 Teakwood Court, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2678 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in an amazing centrally located neighborhood in one of Rhode Island's best school districts! Walkable to Meadowbrook Elementary School, EG high school and public tennis courts.
City Guide for Cranston, RI

"We're on the Move!" (Cranston City Motto)

Part of the Providence metro area, Cranston is located due southwest of the populous Rhode Island city. It's an ideal spot for families and singles who want to be close enough to Providence to enjoy city conveniences, but still have a little room to breathe. Like most cities in this region, Cranston can trace its history to the Native Americans who first lived on the land. Their contributions can mostly be felt in the names you see on park signs, street signs, and even neighborhoods. This isn't to say that the city is stuck in the past: Far from it, as it (and all of Rhode Island, for that matter) is a progressive – dare we say "blue" – place, which just recently legalized same-sex marriage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cranston, RI

Cranston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

