Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI with washer-dryer

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Results within 1 mile of Cranston

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
75 POCASSET Street
75 Pocasset Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1077 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.” “One month free rent on new 13 month lease”

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Harris
Harris Mill Lofts
618 Main Street, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1549 sqft
Photos represent similar units

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Killingly Street
22 Myra Street
22 Myra Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
360 sqft
Great open floor plan apartment washer and dryer in unit. Gas, electric, and basic cable included.
Results within 5 miles of Cranston
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,963
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Cowesett
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,079
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2300 sqft
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
12 Louisbourg Place 1
12 Louisbourg Place, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 12 Louisbourg Place - Property Id: 146876 Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hoxie
28 Yucatan Drive 1
28 Yucatan Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Luxury apt. near T. F. Green Airport/Providence - Property Id: 38211 Newly built, one bedroom, furnished, luxury extended stay rental. Available for a minimum of 3 months to 1 year. All utilities included.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayland
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298856 Property Id 298856 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850475)

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Mt. Hope
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valley
80 Berkley Street
80 Berkley Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Available for AUGUST ..Berkley st ..1st Floor ..3 Beds ..Hadrwood Living room..Hardwood bed rooms ..Eat in kitchen..Gas heat..Coin Opp washer and dryer ..Parking for 2...$1600..call 401-439-5130..

July 2020 Cranston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cranston Rent Report. Cranston rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cranston rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Cranston rents increased significantly over the past month

Cranston rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cranston stand at $1,017 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,236 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Cranston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Cranston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cranston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cranston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cranston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,236 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cranston's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cranston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Cranston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

