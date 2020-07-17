217 Hope Street 7

Amenities
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156
This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI. Sit on lawn and watch boats go by. Very peaceful setting.
No one below, no one above and no one on the sides...very quiet. Available August 1st. 1 year lease. Storage for bike or personal items in basement. 2 parking spaces. All condo rules must be respected. Close to Roger Williams University, shops and restaurants of New England town of Bristol,RI. A short drive to Newport and Providence.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/217-hope-street-bristol-ri-unit-7/311156
No Pets Allowed
