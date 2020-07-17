All apartments in Bristol County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

217 Hope Street 7

217 Hope St · (401) 300-4411
Location

217 Hope St, Bristol County, RI 02809

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 857 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156

This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI. Sit on lawn and watch boats go by. Very peaceful setting.
No one below, no one above and no one on the sides...very quiet. Available August 1st. 1 year lease. Storage for bike or personal items in basement. 2 parking spaces. All condo rules must be respected. Close to Roger Williams University, shops and restaurants of New England town of Bristol,RI. A short drive to Newport and Providence.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/217-hope-street-bristol-ri-unit-7/311156
Property Id 311156

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

