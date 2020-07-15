All apartments in York County
94 Byron Nelson Cir.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA 17319

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94 Byron Nelson Cir · Avail. now

$2,560

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2555 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Video link below.
https://youtu.be/vShFhE9Lbb8

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

High ceilings
Off street parking
Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE4796290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

