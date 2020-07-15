94 Byron Nelson Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



Video link below.

https://youtu.be/vShFhE9Lbb8



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



High ceilings

Off street parking

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE4796290)