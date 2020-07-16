All apartments in York County
607 HOLLY COURT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

607 HOLLY COURT

607 Holly Court · (717) 295-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

607 Holly Court, York County, PA 17406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 607 HOLLY COURT · Avail. now

$2,795

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
607 HOLLY CT YORK PA 17406 - Gorgeous custom built home with beautiful natural woodwork in private community! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms! Large open living room and kitchen area with hardwood floors! Wood cathedral ceilings and stone propane fireplace! Kitchen offers large island, double oven and exquisite cabinets! Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor and the bath features large jacuzzi tub and double sinks! The 2nd floor has two additional bedrooms and full bath with a small loft area. Finished basement with optional in-law quarters with private entrance, kitchenette and full bath! Large deck,beautiful yard, lawn care and snow removal included! Solar panels to help reduce electric expenses! Basement has large unfinished area for storage.

***Eastern York School District***

*Tenant pays propane, electric and trash.
*Pets permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
*Renters insurance required.

***Contact Millie Andrews at 717-690-1856 ***

(RLNE3703493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 HOLLY COURT have any available units?
607 HOLLY COURT has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 607 HOLLY COURT have?
Some of 607 HOLLY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 HOLLY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
607 HOLLY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 HOLLY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 HOLLY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 607 HOLLY COURT offer parking?
No, 607 HOLLY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 607 HOLLY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 HOLLY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 HOLLY COURT have a pool?
No, 607 HOLLY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 607 HOLLY COURT have accessible units?
No, 607 HOLLY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 607 HOLLY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 HOLLY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 HOLLY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 HOLLY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
