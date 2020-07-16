607 HOLLY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

607 HOLLY CT YORK PA 17406 - Gorgeous custom built home with beautiful natural woodwork in private community! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms! Large open living room and kitchen area with hardwood floors! Wood cathedral ceilings and stone propane fireplace! Kitchen offers large island, double oven and exquisite cabinets! Master bedroom is located on the 1st floor and the bath features large jacuzzi tub and double sinks! The 2nd floor has two additional bedrooms and full bath with a small loft area. Finished basement with optional in-law quarters with private entrance, kitchenette and full bath! Large deck,beautiful yard, lawn care and snow removal included! Solar panels to help reduce electric expenses! Basement has large unfinished area for storage.



***Eastern York School District***



*Tenant pays propane, electric and trash.

*Pets permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

*Renters insurance required.



***Contact Millie Andrews at 717-690-1856 ***



(RLNE3703493)