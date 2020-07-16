All apartments in York County
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 PM

3113 Glen Hollow Drive

3113 Glen Hollow Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1814208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA 17315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,120

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.
***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.

3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths in Dover School District with a bonus family room
1 Car Garage
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, washer and Dryer included
Tenant pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash
Deck and shed included with the property
NO PETS

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,120, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,120, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have any available units?
3113 Glen Hollow Drive has a unit available for $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3113 Glen Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Glen Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Glen Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Glen Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Glen Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 Glen Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
