in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air!



Call or text Elisha at 717.430.0574



***Tenant pays all utilities.

***Pets permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. ** Pets 40lbs and under only.

***Renters insurance required.



Landlord is a Licensed PA Realtor.



