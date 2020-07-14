Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access accessible e-payments online portal

Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience. Our apartments in Philadelphia, PA, are outfitted with everything an urban dweller needs to enjoy a stress-free living experience, of course, we welcome pets!



Our curated selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans make it easy to choose the right one for your needs. Our homes boast open-concept living rooms that connect the space to the kitchen and open to the outdoors through a private patio or balcony. The bedrooms are cozy with spacious closets while the bathrooms are ready to become your private spa. To add more functionality, we also included energy-efficient air conditioning and heating systems, as well as brushed nickel fixtures and lighting.



Designed to bring comfort into every aspect of your life, Vista Apartment Homes is ready to elevate your lifestyle. On our finely landscaped community, you will find a fitness center, community lounge and business center open 24-hours for residents’ use, as well as garage parking and laundry facilities. For even more convenience, there’s an on-site management team who is dedicated to assist with anything – from managing rent payments to submitting requests and even 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Plus, thanks to our ideal Belmont Village location, our residents enjoy easy access to main thoroughfares and public transportation, which in turns puts Center City, Bala Cynwyd and everything else the area has to offer, only minutes away.



Stop hesitating and call us to schedule a tour of your next apartment in Philadelphia, PA!