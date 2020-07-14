All apartments in Philadelphia
Vista

2805 N 47th St · (833) 747-2678
Rent Special
MOVE-IN BY JULY 15TH AND RECEIVE YOUR 1ST MONTH'S RENT FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS. ADDITIONAL SPECIALS FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS *Contact our team for details*
Location

2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0402 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 0709 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
e-payments
online portal
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience. Our apartments in Philadelphia, PA, are outfitted with everything an urban dweller needs to enjoy a stress-free living experience, of course, we welcome pets!

Our curated selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans make it easy to choose the right one for your needs. Our homes boast open-concept living rooms that connect the space to the kitchen and open to the outdoors through a private patio or balcony. The bedrooms are cozy with spacious closets while the bathrooms are ready to become your private spa. To add more functionality, we also included energy-efficient air conditioning and heating systems, as well as brushed nickel fixtures and lighting.

Designed to bring comfort into every aspect of your life, Vista Apartment Homes is ready to elevate your lifestyle. On our finely landscaped community, you will find a fitness center, community lounge and business center open 24-hours for residents’ use, as well as garage parking and laundry facilities. For even more convenience, there’s an on-site management team who is dedicated to assist with anything – from managing rent payments to submitting requests and even 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Plus, thanks to our ideal Belmont Village location, our residents enjoy easy access to main thoroughfares and public transportation, which in turns puts Center City, Bala Cynwyd and everything else the area has to offer, only minutes away.

Stop hesitating and call us to schedule a tour of your next apartment in Philadelphia, PA!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1st pet), $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions. Deposits and pet rent fees do apply. Ask a member of our staff for details.
Parking Details: Attached garage $50 per month/per car.
Storage Details: Storage unit $65 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista have any available units?
Vista has 17 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista have?
Some of Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Vista is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN BY JULY 15TH AND RECEIVE YOUR 1ST MONTH'S RENT FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS. ADDITIONAL SPECIALS FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS *Contact our team for details*
Is Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista is pet friendly.
Does Vista offer parking?
Yes, Vista offers parking.
Does Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista have a pool?
No, Vista does not have a pool.
Does Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Vista has accessible units.
Does Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista has units with dishwashers.
