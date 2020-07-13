Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Experience carefree living at Mt. Airy Properties in Philadelphia - close to the Sedgwick Train Station and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike. Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments is part of the 6 fabulous communities that make up Mt. Airy Properties. Mt. Pleasant Arms features stylish studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Mt. Pleasant Arms offers amenities such as off - street parking, electronic entrances, and is within one mile of the historic Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill Sections of Philadelphia. Just off Lincoln Drive, we are minutes from Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill and Manayunk. It is easy to get around town with great amenities like Zip Car. Zip Car lives here! We invite you to visit our charming community and make your home with us today.