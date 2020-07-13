All apartments in Philadelphia
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments

265 W Mount Pleasant Ave · (215) 608-3653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-09 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit C-01 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit C-15 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-12 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Experience carefree living at Mt. Airy Properties in Philadelphia - close to the Sedgwick Train Station and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike. &nbsp;Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments is part of the 6 fabulous communities that make up Mt. Airy Properties. &nbsp;Mt. Pleasant Arms features stylish studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Mt. Pleasant Arms offers amenities such as off - street parking, electronic entrances, and is within one mile of the historic Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill Sections of Philadelphia. Just off Lincoln Drive, we are minutes from Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill and Manayunk. &nbsp;It is easy to get around town with great amenities like Zip Car. &nbsp;Zip Car lives here! &nbsp;We invite you to visit our charming community and make your home with us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments have any available units?
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments have?
Some of Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments offers parking.
Does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments have a pool?
No, Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
