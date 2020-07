Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed bocce court business center 24hr concierge courtyard dog park gym game room parking bike storage garage online portal pet friendly

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Apex Manayunk expertly blends three brand-new buildings with four historic textile mill structures to create one of the region's most exciting luxury apartment communities. With highly styled amenities and access to Philadelphia's finest restaurants and boutiques, Apex will be able to provide you with a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. With a combination of loft residences and townhomes, each featuring the highest-quality materials and finishes, it's no wonder this award-winning community is one of the most highly sought-after residential destinations in Philadelphia. Call or visit us today!