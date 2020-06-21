983 N 5th St #1.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Gorgeous 2BD/2BA Condo in Northern Liberties!! - This gorgeous first floor condo was built in 2009 and located in Northern Liberties! Upon entry of the condo is a stunning kitchen with cherry oak custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave), custom tile backsplash and more! Just beyond the kitchen is the living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, recessed lighting and tall ceilings.



The front of the condo unit features the master bedroom with tall ceilings and windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closet, and bathroom! The bathroom is completely modern with an updated vanity, tiled walls and floors, custom showerhead, and more. The rear of the unit features the second bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and a large closet. The second full bathroom is just outside the bedroom and mirrors the master bathroom!



This unit also features a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer as well as shelving! This unit also has central air!



The rear patio is fenced in and is only accessible by this condo unit! Perfect for entertaining or just relaxation on nice days.



Small pets welcomed with additional deposit!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water ($30/mo), cable, internet, etc.)



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5812737)