983 N 5th St #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

983 N 5th St #1

983 N 5th St · (267) 214-4297
Location

983 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 983 N 5th St #1 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Gorgeous 2BD/2BA Condo in Northern Liberties!! - This gorgeous first floor condo was built in 2009 and located in Northern Liberties! Upon entry of the condo is a stunning kitchen with cherry oak custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave), custom tile backsplash and more! Just beyond the kitchen is the living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, recessed lighting and tall ceilings.

The front of the condo unit features the master bedroom with tall ceilings and windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closet, and bathroom! The bathroom is completely modern with an updated vanity, tiled walls and floors, custom showerhead, and more. The rear of the unit features the second bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and a large closet. The second full bathroom is just outside the bedroom and mirrors the master bathroom!

This unit also features a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer as well as shelving! This unit also has central air!

The rear patio is fenced in and is only accessible by this condo unit! Perfect for entertaining or just relaxation on nice days.

Small pets welcomed with additional deposit!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water ($30/mo), cable, internet, etc.)

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5812737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 983 N 5th St #1 have any available units?
983 N 5th St #1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 983 N 5th St #1 have?
Some of 983 N 5th St #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 N 5th St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
983 N 5th St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 N 5th St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 983 N 5th St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 983 N 5th St #1 offer parking?
No, 983 N 5th St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 983 N 5th St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 983 N 5th St #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 N 5th St #1 have a pool?
No, 983 N 5th St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 983 N 5th St #1 have accessible units?
No, 983 N 5th St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 983 N 5th St #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 983 N 5th St #1 has units with dishwashers.

