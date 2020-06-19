All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:54 PM

954 SHACKAMAXON STREET

954 Shackamaxon Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

954 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Welcome to 954 Shackamaxon! Unit #3 is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom. Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and more! The kitchen has fresh white cabinetry, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher (all stainless steel), and a big hangover- perfect for barstools. Down the hall you'll find the nicely sized bedrooms, and the modern bathroom with beautiful tile. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located at the corner of Richmond Street, just steps from Frankford Ave, Girard Ave, and Delaware Ave. You'll be within walking distance to some of Fishtown and Northern Libertie's favorite spots; Sugarhouse Casino, Johnny's Hots, Craft Hall, Barcade, Johnny Brenda's, Sketch Burger, House of Grub, and much more! There are also many public transportation methods around (Market-Frankford Line, Trolley, Busses, etc.). Penn Treaty Park is also right around the corner!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $45/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET have any available units?
954 SHACKAMAXON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET have?
Some of 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
954 SHACKAMAXON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET offer parking?
No, 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET have a pool?
No, 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET have accessible units?
No, 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 SHACKAMAXON STREET has units with dishwashers.
