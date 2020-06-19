954 SHACKAMAXON STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Welcome to 954 Shackamaxon! Unit #3 is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom. Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and more! The kitchen has fresh white cabinetry, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher (all stainless steel), and a big hangover- perfect for barstools. Down the hall you'll find the nicely sized bedrooms, and the modern bathroom with beautiful tile. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located at the corner of Richmond Street, just steps from Frankford Ave, Girard Ave, and Delaware Ave. You'll be within walking distance to some of Fishtown and Northern Libertie's favorite spots; Sugarhouse Casino, Johnny's Hots, Craft Hall, Barcade, Johnny Brenda's, Sketch Burger, House of Grub, and much more! There are also many public transportation methods around (Market-Frankford Line, Trolley, Busses, etc.). Penn Treaty Park is also right around the corner!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional monthly fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $45/month flat water fee.