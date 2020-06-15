908 NEW MARKET STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing location in the heart of Northern Liberties, close to everything! This updated property has a gigantic rear yard. The owners are pet friendly, and the open floor plan is spacious and has lots of light. Cathedral ceiling kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge windows. Property has washer and dryer and semi finished basement. Off street parking is usually easily accessible and the property is close to shops, public transportation, markets, center city, the Piazza, standard Tap, parks, I95, and just about anything someone looking for a competitively priced single family home in Nolibs. Showings are with notice and for serious inquiries only. Call prior to show to set up showing specifics and details. Short term and long term lease options will be considered. Available mid April.