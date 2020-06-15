All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 908 NEW MARKET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
908 NEW MARKET STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

908 NEW MARKET STREET

908 New Market Street · (215) 828-1447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

908 New Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing location in the heart of Northern Liberties, close to everything! This updated property has a gigantic rear yard. The owners are pet friendly, and the open floor plan is spacious and has lots of light. Cathedral ceiling kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge windows. Property has washer and dryer and semi finished basement. Off street parking is usually easily accessible and the property is close to shops, public transportation, markets, center city, the Piazza, standard Tap, parks, I95, and just about anything someone looking for a competitively priced single family home in Nolibs. Showings are with notice and for serious inquiries only. Call prior to show to set up showing specifics and details. Short term and long term lease options will be considered. Available mid April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 NEW MARKET STREET have any available units?
908 NEW MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 NEW MARKET STREET have?
Some of 908 NEW MARKET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 NEW MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 NEW MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 NEW MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 NEW MARKET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 908 NEW MARKET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 908 NEW MARKET STREET does offer parking.
Does 908 NEW MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 NEW MARKET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 NEW MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 908 NEW MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 NEW MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 NEW MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 NEW MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 NEW MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 908 NEW MARKET STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Metro Club
201 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity