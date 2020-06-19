833 N Taney St

Amenities

This stunning trinity style townhouse is located on a quiet street in Fairmount! Upon entry of the townhouse is the automatic garage, powder room and a spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is completely updated with hardwood flooring, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (gas range, side by side fridge, and dishwasher), custom tile backsplash, island, granite countertops and more! The kitchen also has sliding doors leading to the fenced in rear yard that is perfect for entertaining!



The second level features an extremely spacious living room with hardwood floors, custom lighting, decorative fireplace, speaker system and more. Also, on the second level is a bedroom that can fit a queen sized bed comfortably! The second level is also home to the full sized washer and dryer.



The third level features a master bedroom as well as a guest bedroom. Both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and can fit a king bed with ease! The master bathroom is stunning with custom tiled floor and walls, glass showerstall, custom showerheads, modern vanity, energy efficient toilet, and more! The other full bathroom is located in the hallway making it easily accessible to the other two bedrooms. This bathroom is completely updated as well! The third level also features a walk in closet!



This property has central air and a one car garage!



Conveniently located in the exclusive Fairmount neighborhood. Easy access to Center City, the Art Museum, Fairmount Ave., Kelly Dr., I-676, I-76, and much more!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Pets Allowed



