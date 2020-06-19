All apartments in Philadelphia
833 N Taney St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:09 PM

833 N Taney St

833 North Taney Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 North Taney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning trinity style townhouse is located on a quiet street in Fairmount! Upon entry of the townhouse is the automatic garage, powder room and a spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is completely updated with hardwood flooring, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances (gas range, side by side fridge, and dishwasher), custom tile backsplash, island, granite countertops and more! The kitchen also has sliding doors leading to the fenced in rear yard that is perfect for entertaining!

The second level features an extremely spacious living room with hardwood floors, custom lighting, decorative fireplace, speaker system and more. Also, on the second level is a bedroom that can fit a queen sized bed comfortably! The second level is also home to the full sized washer and dryer.

The third level features a master bedroom as well as a guest bedroom. Both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and can fit a king bed with ease! The master bathroom is stunning with custom tiled floor and walls, glass showerstall, custom showerheads, modern vanity, energy efficient toilet, and more! The other full bathroom is located in the hallway making it easily accessible to the other two bedrooms. This bathroom is completely updated as well! The third level also features a walk in closet!

This property has central air and a one car garage!

Conveniently located in the exclusive Fairmount neighborhood. Easy access to Center City, the Art Museum, Fairmount Ave., Kelly Dr., I-676, I-76, and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5728795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

