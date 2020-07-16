815 N TANEY STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom bi-level apartment with a deeded parking spot in the Art Museum neighborhood. The apartment features a patio and fenced-in garden area exclusive to the A unit. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Full kitchen features breakfast bar and pantry. Second level features two bedrooms, full bath, and laundry area. Parquet floors throughout. This unit is on a quiet street away from busy Center City and Fairmount neighborhoods, and features easy walkability (88 walk score) to neighborhood businesses. Close proximity to Art Museum, Boxer's Trail, Schuylkill River Trail, Water Works, Kelly Drive, 30th Street Station, and I-76.