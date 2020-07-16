All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

815 N TANEY STREET

815 North Taney Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 North Taney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom bi-level apartment with a deeded parking spot in the Art Museum neighborhood. The apartment features a patio and fenced-in garden area exclusive to the A unit. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Full kitchen features breakfast bar and pantry. Second level features two bedrooms, full bath, and laundry area. Parquet floors throughout. This unit is on a quiet street away from busy Center City and Fairmount neighborhoods, and features easy walkability (88 walk score) to neighborhood businesses. Close proximity to Art Museum, Boxer's Trail, Schuylkill River Trail, Water Works, Kelly Drive, 30th Street Station, and I-76.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N TANEY STREET have any available units?
815 N TANEY STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 815 N TANEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
815 N TANEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N TANEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 815 N TANEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 815 N TANEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 815 N TANEY STREET offers parking.
Does 815 N TANEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 N TANEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N TANEY STREET have a pool?
No, 815 N TANEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 815 N TANEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 815 N TANEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N TANEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 N TANEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 N TANEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 N TANEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
