All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 815 N 25TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
815 N 25TH STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:39 PM

815 N 25TH STREET

815 North 25th Street · (215) 235-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

815 North 25th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A complete stunning renovation at 815 N 25th Street! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom is pristine & impeccable- not yet lived in since the renovation! The first floor showcases gleaming hardwood floors. Enter into the large, sun drenched living room with high ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting & a beautiful mahogany mantel. Step into the gorgeous open kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops & SS appliances with large breakfast bar and large separate dining area! There is a bonus area in the rear that can be used as an office with a full bathroom right off that space. Lovely private patio. The second floor consists of three generously sized, sunny bedrooms- with rear bedroom featuring a bay window. The third floor houses the master bedroom suite which has recessed lighting & a luxurious master bathroom featuring a double sized shower with glass tile & a double sink vanity. All bedrooms have a ceiling fan. The basement is very clean & is ideal for lots of storage. Located in the heart of the Art Museum Area, this amazing home is within walking distance to public transportation, The Parkway, Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive & Fairmount Avenue! First, last & one month's rent due at lease signing. $50 application fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N 25TH STREET have any available units?
815 N 25TH STREET has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N 25TH STREET have?
Some of 815 N 25TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N 25TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
815 N 25TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N 25TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 815 N 25TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 815 N 25TH STREET offer parking?
No, 815 N 25TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 815 N 25TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 N 25TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N 25TH STREET have a pool?
No, 815 N 25TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 815 N 25TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 815 N 25TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N 25TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 N 25TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 815 N 25TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Westbury
271 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity