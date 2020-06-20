Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A complete stunning renovation at 815 N 25th Street! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom is pristine & impeccable- not yet lived in since the renovation! The first floor showcases gleaming hardwood floors. Enter into the large, sun drenched living room with high ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting & a beautiful mahogany mantel. Step into the gorgeous open kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops & SS appliances with large breakfast bar and large separate dining area! There is a bonus area in the rear that can be used as an office with a full bathroom right off that space. Lovely private patio. The second floor consists of three generously sized, sunny bedrooms- with rear bedroom featuring a bay window. The third floor houses the master bedroom suite which has recessed lighting & a luxurious master bathroom featuring a double sized shower with glass tile & a double sink vanity. All bedrooms have a ceiling fan. The basement is very clean & is ideal for lots of storage. Located in the heart of the Art Museum Area, this amazing home is within walking distance to public transportation, The Parkway, Fairmount Park, Kelly Drive & Fairmount Avenue! First, last & one month's rent due at lease signing. $50 application fee per applicant.