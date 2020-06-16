All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

808 W NORRIS STREET

808 West Norris Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

808 West Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*~~Be the first to live in this stunning and modern 3 bedroom apartment close to Temple University's campus. Complete with hardwood flooring, central air, modern finishes, washer/dryer, and key-pad entry. The first floor has an open concept kitchen and living area with over sized windows and a half bathroom. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and large kitchen island. Access to the large balcony is through glass sliding doors right off the kitchen. Down the hallway are three nicely sized bedrooms with amazing natural light, two full bathrooms, and laundry room.*Sorry no pets*Owner pays for water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 W NORRIS STREET have any available units?
808 W NORRIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 W NORRIS STREET have?
Some of 808 W NORRIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 W NORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
808 W NORRIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 W NORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 808 W NORRIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 808 W NORRIS STREET offer parking?
No, 808 W NORRIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 808 W NORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 W NORRIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 W NORRIS STREET have a pool?
No, 808 W NORRIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 808 W NORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 808 W NORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 808 W NORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 W NORRIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
