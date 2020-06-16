808 W NORRIS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*~~Be the first to live in this stunning and modern 3 bedroom apartment close to Temple University's campus. Complete with hardwood flooring, central air, modern finishes, washer/dryer, and key-pad entry. The first floor has an open concept kitchen and living area with over sized windows and a half bathroom. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and large kitchen island. Access to the large balcony is through glass sliding doors right off the kitchen. Down the hallway are three nicely sized bedrooms with amazing natural light, two full bathrooms, and laundry room.*Sorry no pets*Owner pays for water