803 N 24TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher coffee bar bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

803 N 24th St #2 ~ 3 bed 1.5 bath - $2550 ~ 8/15/2020 move inGorgeous, well maintained Fairmount apartment now available as early as August 15th, 2020. Come see why so many people are calling Fairmount home! Enjoy a weekend stroll to any one of the world famous art museums such as the Barnes, the Rodin and the Philadelphia Art Museum! Take your kids over to the Franklin Institute across the parkway! With plenty of new coffee shops and restaurants, you don~t have to head downtown for tasty treat!Excellent 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath bi-level apartment with all the amenities you want! Enter into an excellent eat-in kitchen featuring: gas stove, dishwasher, tons of cabinet space, granite counter-tops and subway tile backsplash. Enjoy a large living & dining space with plenty of windows bringing ALL that natural light in!Second floor features a full-sized, three-piece bathroom with vanity, toilet and bathtub/shower. Laundry is a breeze with your very own laundry room, also great for household storage! Bedrooms are all nicely sized with ample closet space in each. The master bedroom towards the front of the unit will offer the most room and closet sizeThis listing WILL NOT LAST LONG! Contact Dan Bernstein and the Phriendly Realtors today, for more information or to request a showing!Featuring:-3 bedrooms-1.5 bathrooms-hardwood flooring-eat in kitchen-gas stove-dishwasher-full sized refrigerator-bi level layout-and MORE!