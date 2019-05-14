All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 803 N 24TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
803 N 24TH STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

803 N 24TH STREET

803 North 24th Street · (215) 247-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

803 North 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
803 N 24th St #2 ~ 3 bed 1.5 bath - $2550 ~ 8/15/2020 move inGorgeous, well maintained Fairmount apartment now available as early as August 15th, 2020. Come see why so many people are calling Fairmount home! Enjoy a weekend stroll to any one of the world famous art museums such as the Barnes, the Rodin and the Philadelphia Art Museum! Take your kids over to the Franklin Institute across the parkway! With plenty of new coffee shops and restaurants, you don~t have to head downtown for tasty treat!Excellent 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath bi-level apartment with all the amenities you want! Enter into an excellent eat-in kitchen featuring: gas stove, dishwasher, tons of cabinet space, granite counter-tops and subway tile backsplash. Enjoy a large living & dining space with plenty of windows bringing ALL that natural light in!Second floor features a full-sized, three-piece bathroom with vanity, toilet and bathtub/shower. Laundry is a breeze with your very own laundry room, also great for household storage! Bedrooms are all nicely sized with ample closet space in each. The master bedroom towards the front of the unit will offer the most room and closet sizeThis listing WILL NOT LAST LONG! Contact Dan Bernstein and the Phriendly Realtors today, for more information or to request a showing!Featuring:-3 bedrooms-1.5 bathrooms-hardwood flooring-eat in kitchen-gas stove-dishwasher-full sized refrigerator-bi level layout-and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 N 24TH STREET have any available units?
803 N 24TH STREET has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 N 24TH STREET have?
Some of 803 N 24TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 N 24TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
803 N 24TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 N 24TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 803 N 24TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 803 N 24TH STREET offer parking?
No, 803 N 24TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 803 N 24TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 N 24TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 N 24TH STREET have a pool?
No, 803 N 24TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 803 N 24TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 803 N 24TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 803 N 24TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 N 24TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 803 N 24TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity