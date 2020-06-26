773 S 20TH STREET

Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED*Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor apartment in the heart of Graduate Hospital. This bi-level unit features central air, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and small patio access for trash storage. The floor contains the living room area, kitchen with a garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Just past the kitchen you'll find the first full bathroom and bed bedroom in the rear. The finished basement has an additional living room or den, laundry room and second full bathroom and bedroom.*Sorry, no pets