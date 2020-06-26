All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:36 PM

773 S 20TH STREET

773 South 20th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

773 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED*Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor apartment in the heart of Graduate Hospital. This bi-level unit features central air, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and small patio access for trash storage. The floor contains the living room area, kitchen with a garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Just past the kitchen you'll find the first full bathroom and bed bedroom in the rear. The finished basement has an additional living room or den, laundry room and second full bathroom and bedroom.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 S 20TH STREET have any available units?
773 S 20TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 773 S 20TH STREET have?
Some of 773 S 20TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 S 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
773 S 20TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 S 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 773 S 20TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 773 S 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 773 S 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 773 S 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 S 20TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 S 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 773 S 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 773 S 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 773 S 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 773 S 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 773 S 20TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
