Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

727 SPRUCE STREET

727 Spruce Street · (267) 463-2428
Location

727 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Washington Square West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT SPECIAL FOR A LIMITED TIME!!! Urban charm and spacious floor plans! This 2 bedroom unit is spacious and priced right! Located just one block from scenic Washington Square Park, our properties along Spruce Street are the perfect place to call home. These affordably priced properties are located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, as well as all forms of public transportation. Hardwood flooring Exposed brick walls Living room Master bath Some units with decorative fireplaces. Dishwasher, A/C, Microwave, and Laundry on site. Pictures are of the actual unit. Parking on-site available at 225.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
727 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 727 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
727 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 727 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 727 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 727 SPRUCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 727 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 727 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 727 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 727 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 727 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
