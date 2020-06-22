All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:26 PM

7122 DUNGAN ROAD

7122 Dungan Road · (215) 953-8800
Location

7122 Dungan Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Oxford Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Twin 3 bedrooms -1 full bath and 1 powder room- with finished basement and 1 car garage- nice deck off of kitchen and large front patio! Freshly painted in living room, dining room , basement and bedrooms. New carpets to be installed in bedrooms and basement. Eat-in modern kitchen with oven/range , refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and door to deck . 2nd floor: main bedroom withceiling fan and 2 other nice size bedrooms - hall bath- linen closet- large basement with powder room- laundry room with washer and dryer- door to rear driveway and garage- lots of storage space! All appliances are in as is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD have any available units?
7122 DUNGAN ROAD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD have?
Some of 7122 DUNGAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7122 DUNGAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7122 DUNGAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 DUNGAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7122 DUNGAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7122 DUNGAN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7122 DUNGAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7122 DUNGAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7122 DUNGAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 DUNGAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 DUNGAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
