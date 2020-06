Amenities

Two bedroom apartment for rent in Southwest Philly. Second floor unit located on the corner of 67th street and Woodland avenue. Spacious living area and three large bedrooms with new carpets recently installed. Freshly painted with large windows throughout. Close to transportation. Rent INCLUDES water. Well maintained by responsible owner. Available immediately. First month rent, last month rent + one month security deposit due prior to move-in. Schedule to come see today!