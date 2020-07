Amenities

Beautiful & Spacious 2 Bedroom Apt in Lawndale with Rooftop Deck - Check out this beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Lawndale. This apartment boasts a large living room, dining and kitchen area. Featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, & in-unit laundry area you won't want to miss this place. Located near public transportation and plenty of shops on Rising Sun Ave; minutes away from Route 1. Check out the virtual tour and application information and submit yours today!



Minimum Requirements

$50 Application Fee

600 Credit Score

Must Net 2x Monthly Rent

Clean Rental History(No Evictions/No Judgments)

No Cosigners Allowed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5884970)