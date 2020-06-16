All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5827 DICKENS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5827 DICKENS AVENUE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:05 PM

5827 DICKENS AVENUE

5827 Dickens Avenue · (215) 474-7741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5827 Dickens Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely two (2) bedroom house is ready to welcome you home. House is located in the Elmwood Section of Southwest Philadelphia. Enjoy a beautiful day in the front elevated off the street with space to garden or entertain or barbeque. Through the front door see original hardwood floors in the living room hallway and both bedrooms. All living space is on the first floor. Move through the comfortable eat-in kitchen and down the basement for storage and laundry. Full size garage and driveway completes this package. Convenient to public transportation including the 36 trolley, in just a few minutes be in University City ( Drexel University, University of Penn, Penn Hospital) for school, work or a quick trip to shopping and entertainment in center city. Just minutes from the Philadelphia International Airport, Routes 95 to New York or Delaware, and just a short drive to shopping in King of Prussia or the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Just a half mile to boating, fishing and hiking at Bartrams Garden and 15 minute drive to John Heinz Wildlife Refuge.Responsible owner. Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE have any available units?
5827 DICKENS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE have?
Some of 5827 DICKENS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 DICKENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5827 DICKENS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 DICKENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5827 DICKENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5827 DICKENS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 DICKENS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5827 DICKENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5827 DICKENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 DICKENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 DICKENS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5827 DICKENS AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity