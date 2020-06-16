5827 DICKENS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This lovely two (2) bedroom house is ready to welcome you home. House is located in the Elmwood Section of Southwest Philadelphia. Enjoy a beautiful day in the front elevated off the street with space to garden or entertain or barbeque. Through the front door see original hardwood floors in the living room hallway and both bedrooms. All living space is on the first floor. Move through the comfortable eat-in kitchen and down the basement for storage and laundry. Full size garage and driveway completes this package. Convenient to public transportation including the 36 trolley, in just a few minutes be in University City ( Drexel University, University of Penn, Penn Hospital) for school, work or a quick trip to shopping and entertainment in center city. Just minutes from the Philadelphia International Airport, Routes 95 to New York or Delaware, and just a short drive to shopping in King of Prussia or the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Just a half mile to boating, fishing and hiking at Bartrams Garden and 15 minute drive to John Heinz Wildlife Refuge.Responsible owner. Professionally Managed.