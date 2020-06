Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this Beautiful 3Bedroom, 1Bath home with a closed in Porch located in West Philadelphia. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout the property! This house features the open floor plan and the kitchen offers ceramic tile flooring. The property is all electric.

$950/month, first, last & security deposit due at move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $45.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. Pet fee of $25/month per pet.