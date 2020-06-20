All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:02 PM

541 S 12TH STREET

541 South 12th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

541 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:Unit #E is a 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo located at 541 S 12th Street, right on the corner of 12th & South Street. ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDEDIt's on the 3rd (and highest) floor and also on the corner so the private balcony has eastern & southern views of the city. The bedroom overlooks South Street but is high enough to keep out the noise and has windows on the western and southern sides letting in plenty of natural sunlight. The living room is very large, ample space for a dining area as well and there's also a small area above the stairs that would work well for a desk / office space. The galley style kitchen has window above the sink overlooking the balcony and there is a stackable washer & dryer for added convenience. You will also have 1 FREE DEDICATED PARKING SPOT, included with your rent! It's a small resident-only lot directly behind the building - enter from South Street. Parking is difficult to find in this area so this is a huge perk.About The Neighborhood:Located in Washington Square West, this unit is walkable to tons of great local spots like Mixto, Green Eggs Cafe, Effie's, Pinefish, Good Karma Cafe, Vetri Cucina, Washington Square Park, Jim's Steaks, Magic Gardens, Dirty Franks, Giorgio on Pine, Big Gay Ice Cream, Fox and Hound, Howl At The Moon, Greenstreet Coffee Co., South Street, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold Water and 1 FREE DEDICATED PARKING SPOT included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: hot water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 S 12TH STREET have any available units?
541 S 12TH STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 S 12TH STREET have?
Some of 541 S 12TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 S 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
541 S 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 S 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 S 12TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 541 S 12TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 541 S 12TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 541 S 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 S 12TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 S 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 541 S 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 541 S 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 541 S 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 541 S 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 S 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
