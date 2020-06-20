Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:Unit #E is a 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo located at 541 S 12th Street, right on the corner of 12th & South Street. ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDEDIt's on the 3rd (and highest) floor and also on the corner so the private balcony has eastern & southern views of the city. The bedroom overlooks South Street but is high enough to keep out the noise and has windows on the western and southern sides letting in plenty of natural sunlight. The living room is very large, ample space for a dining area as well and there's also a small area above the stairs that would work well for a desk / office space. The galley style kitchen has window above the sink overlooking the balcony and there is a stackable washer & dryer for added convenience. You will also have 1 FREE DEDICATED PARKING SPOT, included with your rent! It's a small resident-only lot directly behind the building - enter from South Street. Parking is difficult to find in this area so this is a huge perk.About The Neighborhood:Located in Washington Square West, this unit is walkable to tons of great local spots like Mixto, Green Eggs Cafe, Effie's, Pinefish, Good Karma Cafe, Vetri Cucina, Washington Square Park, Jim's Steaks, Magic Gardens, Dirty Franks, Giorgio on Pine, Big Gay Ice Cream, Fox and Hound, Howl At The Moon, Greenstreet Coffee Co., South Street, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold Water and 1 FREE DEDICATED PARKING SPOT included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: hot water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.