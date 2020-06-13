All apartments in Philadelphia
5358 WOODLAND AVENUE
5358 WOODLAND AVENUE

5358 Woodland Avenue · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5358 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Southwest Schuylkill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2ND FL FRONT · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment. Recently refreshed. Move in ready. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE have any available units?
5358 WOODLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5358 WOODLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5358 WOODLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
