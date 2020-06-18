All apartments in Philadelphia
5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:55 PM

5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE

5200 West Montgomery Avenue · (215) 671-4710
Location

5200 West Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Situated in Kevon Park this 2nd floor apartment is super spacious. Huge living room and a very large eat in kitchen. Closets galore. 2 ample sized bedroom and a full bath. All overlooking a parklike setting. A bit of country living in the city. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have any available units?
5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
