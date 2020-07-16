All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 513 Manton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
513 Manton St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

513 Manton St

513 Manton Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

513 Manton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista - Southwark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2225 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,225

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Available 09/12/20 A beautiful three story home in the Jefferson Square area!! Built in 2012 with all the amenities one would need!

Walk into a beautiful living room and dinning area with bar seating in kitchen. Hardwood floors and great natural light, create a wonderful ambiance. All modern stainless steel appliances, great counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. 1/2 bath and walk out private patio, are also on the main level.

Second floor has a beautiful master suite with walk in custom closet, full bathroom with amazing shower and washer and dryer. The third floor has two great sized bedrooms and full bath. Both rooms feature great closet space and plenty y of natural light.

With a finished basement situated for a great game room the house has all you need for entertaining, or cozy nights at home!

Located near 5th and Washington, all the great city hot spots are nearby. With the Italian market within walking distance, all the best eateries of the city are here!

Access to I-95, 676, 611 are a breeze and the Broad St. SEPTA line is not far either.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-1679 or email KShishko@BMGPhilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Manton St have any available units?
513 Manton St has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Manton St have?
Some of 513 Manton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Manton St currently offering any rent specials?
513 Manton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Manton St pet-friendly?
No, 513 Manton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 513 Manton St offer parking?
No, 513 Manton St does not offer parking.
Does 513 Manton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Manton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Manton St have a pool?
No, 513 Manton St does not have a pool.
Does 513 Manton St have accessible units?
No, 513 Manton St does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Manton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Manton St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 513 Manton St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity