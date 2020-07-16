513 Manton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Available 09/12/20 A beautiful three story home in the Jefferson Square area!! Built in 2012 with all the amenities one would need!



Walk into a beautiful living room and dinning area with bar seating in kitchen. Hardwood floors and great natural light, create a wonderful ambiance. All modern stainless steel appliances, great counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. 1/2 bath and walk out private patio, are also on the main level.



Second floor has a beautiful master suite with walk in custom closet, full bathroom with amazing shower and washer and dryer. The third floor has two great sized bedrooms and full bath. Both rooms feature great closet space and plenty y of natural light.



With a finished basement situated for a great game room the house has all you need for entertaining, or cozy nights at home!



Located near 5th and Washington, all the great city hot spots are nearby. With the Italian market within walking distance, all the best eateries of the city are here!



Access to I-95, 676, 611 are a breeze and the Broad St. SEPTA line is not far either.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-1679 or email KShishko@BMGPhilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074966)