505 W Norris STREET Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Enter into this sundrenched open concept unit to find upgraded appliances, nicely sized bedrooms, and a private outdoor space. Thoughtfully crafted, this 3BR/2BA bi-level apartment is located just minutes away from popular Fishtown/No. Liberties hotspots. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Ring smart lock system and front door monitoring. Owner is willing to defer payment of last month's prepaid rent with a qualified application



(RLNE5714570)