505 W Norris STREET Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

505 W Norris STREET Unit 1

505 W Norris St · (267) 797-2175
Location

505 W Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Enter into this sundrenched open concept unit to find upgraded appliances, nicely sized bedrooms, and a private outdoor space. Thoughtfully crafted, this 3BR/2BA bi-level apartment is located just minutes away from popular Fishtown/No. Liberties hotspots. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Ring smart lock system and front door monitoring. Owner is willing to defer payment of last month's prepaid rent with a qualified application

(RLNE5714570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 have any available units?
505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 have?
Some of 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 W Norris STREET Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
