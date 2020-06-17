All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2

502 Glen Echo Road · (267) 206-8112
Location

502 Glen Echo Road, Philadelphia, PA 19119
West Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AMAZING 2Bd/1Ba in CHESTNUT HILL!!! -
Located in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia, we have a fresh, newly renovated two bedroom apartment with one full bathroom. The apartment boasts beautiful floors throughout the bedrooms and living area. The bathroom and kitchen are tiled. The bedrooms features ample closet space and large windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen has new countertops, great appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Renovations and cleaning just wrapped up.
Amenties included Laundry Room, a private storage unit, and garage access.

Move in ready condition now.

Public transportation is easily accessible to Route 23 & H. Lincoln Drive is minutes away.

Pets Negotiable

BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!

Book your showing with Trena Clark (TCS Management) today!

************************************************************************************

PLEASE TEXT TRENA CLARKE FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 267-206-8112

************************************************************************************

Trena Clarke

PA License RS331035

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 267-206-8112

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5597343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 have?
Some of 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
