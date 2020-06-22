All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4947 N. Uber St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4947 N. Uber St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4947 N. Uber St.

4947 North Uber Street · (215) 847-9101 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4947 North Uber Street, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4947 N. Uber St. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Wister 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Available at 4947 N. Uber St., located in the Wister section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The spacious kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Ceiling fans included for your comfort.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5796592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 N. Uber St. have any available units?
4947 N. Uber St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 4947 N. Uber St. currently offering any rent specials?
4947 N. Uber St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 N. Uber St. pet-friendly?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4947 N. Uber St. offer parking?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. does not offer parking.
Does 4947 N. Uber St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 N. Uber St. have a pool?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. does not have a pool.
Does 4947 N. Uber St. have accessible units?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 N. Uber St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4947 N. Uber St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4947 N. Uber St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4947 N. Uber St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity