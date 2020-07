Amenities

Beautiful, triplex located in the foot hills of Chestnut Hill, third floor apartment, one bedroom, kitchen, bath and living room. Front and side yards common space. Washer/dryer on first floor for the use of first and third floor tenants. one block from Mt. Airy train station. Ride to Jefferson station is 24 minutes. Great for young professionals wanting to get into the city quickly. Heat and water included in rent.