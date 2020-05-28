All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 415 E Flora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
415 E Flora
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

415 E Flora

415 East Flora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 East Flora Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
415 E Flora Available 06/15/20 Large Fishtown 3 BR *won't last * - Very Large three-bedroom house located 1/2 a block off of Girard Avenue. The home features an open design, overflowing with living space. Situated in the heart of Fishtown you'll be able to walk to bars, restaurants, public transportation, the river, and so much more!

YES, THIS IS A TRUE 3 BEDROOM + LOTS OF EXTRA LIVING SPACE THROUGHOUT!

Virtual tour available! Text for more info!
or click here --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=n97sVuJi4tP

(RLNE5003259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 E Flora have any available units?
415 E Flora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 E Flora have?
Some of 415 E Flora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 E Flora currently offering any rent specials?
415 E Flora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 E Flora pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 E Flora is pet friendly.
Does 415 E Flora offer parking?
No, 415 E Flora does not offer parking.
Does 415 E Flora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 E Flora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 E Flora have a pool?
No, 415 E Flora does not have a pool.
Does 415 E Flora have accessible units?
No, 415 E Flora does not have accessible units.
Does 415 E Flora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 E Flora has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University