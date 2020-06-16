411 S 11TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated courtyard range refrigerator

Video tour available! Security Deposit just $500!!! Stay cozy and warm in this 1 bedroom unit with hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated apartments in a lovely, historic urban location! - along Center City's "Antique Row," this quiet courtyard community is surrounded by single-family brownstones. The building is within walking distance of the Avenue of the Arts, City Hall, shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues, and all forms of public transportation. Pictures are of the actual unit. Please note this property does not have laundry facilities!