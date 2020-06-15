3726 Richmond Street

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .Washer and dryer in basement , Fenced in backyard , 2 parking spots. Close to shopping !



No Smoking, Tenant pays all utilities , Pets considered at additional cost $250.00 non refundable pet fee and additional rent @ $35.00 per month - Renters insurance is required.



$55 non-refundable application fee. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected.



During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

