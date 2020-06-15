All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:46 PM

3726 Richmond Street

3726 Richmond Street · (215) 876-2690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3726 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .Washer and dryer in basement , Fenced in backyard , 2 parking spots. Close to shopping !

No Smoking, Tenant pays all utilities , Pets considered at additional cost $250.00 non refundable pet fee and additional rent @ $35.00 per month - Renters insurance is required.

$55 non-refundable application fee. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected.

During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Richmond Street have any available units?
3726 Richmond Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 Richmond Street have?
Some of 3726 Richmond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Richmond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Richmond Street is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Richmond Street offer parking?
Yes, 3726 Richmond Street does offer parking.
Does 3726 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 Richmond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 3726 Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 3726 Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Richmond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
