3535 ASPEN STREET

This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in University City combines comfortable classic details with stylish contemporary design, with a front porch and a lovely backyard. You will enter into the huge open-concept living room featuring hardwood floors and a beautiful exposed staircase. In the kitchen you'll find stainless steel appliances (with a dishwasher), wrap-around granite countertops, and plenty of wood cabinet storage. At the top of the stairs, you'll find three bedrooms with large windows and a full bath that features a newly installed skylight and shower. The master bedroom is the cherry on top -- massive bay windows make a sun-drenched space that will immediately feel like home. Available for an immediate move in! See video tour for a virtual walk through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U47wJmSsi4k