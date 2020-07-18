All apartments in Philadelphia
3535 ASPEN STREET
3535 ASPEN STREET

3535 Aspen Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

3535 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in University City combines comfortable classic details with stylish contemporary design, with a front porch and a lovely backyard. You will enter into the huge open-concept living room featuring hardwood floors and a beautiful exposed staircase. In the kitchen you'll find stainless steel appliances (with a dishwasher), wrap-around granite countertops, and plenty of wood cabinet storage. At the top of the stairs, you'll find three bedrooms with large windows and a full bath that features a newly installed skylight and shower. The master bedroom is the cherry on top -- massive bay windows make a sun-drenched space that will immediately feel like home. Available for an immediate move in! See video tour for a virtual walk through: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U47wJmSsi4k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 ASPEN STREET have any available units?
3535 ASPEN STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 ASPEN STREET have?
Some of 3535 ASPEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 ASPEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3535 ASPEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 ASPEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3535 ASPEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3535 ASPEN STREET offer parking?
No, 3535 ASPEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3535 ASPEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 ASPEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 ASPEN STREET have a pool?
No, 3535 ASPEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3535 ASPEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3535 ASPEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 ASPEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 ASPEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
