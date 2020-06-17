All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

334 Lombard St Unit 311

334 Lombard St · (833) 993-1949
Location

334 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Society Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,264

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Brand new renovation, featuring original hardwood and spacious floorplan. Tons of natural light and perfect location in Society Hill, close to the upcoming Heirloom grocery!

Fully renovated all stainless kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, and disposal. Central eat-in kitchen with front livingroom overlooking greenery on Lombard and community center/park across the corner. Living room features a wide layout, perfect for entertaining -complete with working fireplace. Bedrooms are located at the front and rear of the unit, perfect for privacy. Each bedroom is sized for queen to king bedsets and have large closet space. Laundry in-unit with utility closet for storage.

Property Highlights:

- Well maintained building
- Light filled
- Brand new renovation
- Working fireplace
- Tons of storage throughout
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Stainless steel kitchen
- Hardwood throughout
- Forced heat

Available immediately
Tenant covers gas/water/electric

(RLNE5630206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 have any available units?
334 Lombard St Unit 311 has a unit available for $2,264 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 have?
Some of 334 Lombard St Unit 311's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Lombard St Unit 311 currently offering any rent specials?
334 Lombard St Unit 311 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Lombard St Unit 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Lombard St Unit 311 is pet friendly.
Does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 offer parking?
No, 334 Lombard St Unit 311 does not offer parking.
Does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Lombard St Unit 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 have a pool?
No, 334 Lombard St Unit 311 does not have a pool.
Does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 have accessible units?
No, 334 Lombard St Unit 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Lombard St Unit 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Lombard St Unit 311 has units with dishwashers.
