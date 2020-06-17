334 Lombard St Unit 311

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Brand new renovation, featuring original hardwood and spacious floorplan. Tons of natural light and perfect location in Society Hill, close to the upcoming Heirloom grocery!



Fully renovated all stainless kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, and disposal. Central eat-in kitchen with front livingroom overlooking greenery on Lombard and community center/park across the corner. Living room features a wide layout, perfect for entertaining -complete with working fireplace. Bedrooms are located at the front and rear of the unit, perfect for privacy. Each bedroom is sized for queen to king bedsets and have large closet space. Laundry in-unit with utility closet for storage.



Property Highlights:



- Well maintained building

- Light filled

- Brand new renovation

- Working fireplace

- Tons of storage throughout

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Stainless steel kitchen

- Hardwood throughout

- Forced heat



Available immediately

Tenant covers gas/water/electric



(RLNE5630206)