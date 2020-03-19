All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 303 Vine St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
303 Vine St.
Last updated April 5 2020 at 11:12 AM

303 Vine St.

303 Vine Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This fantastic loft-style one bedroom apartment is the perfect place to call home! From the exposed brick walls and large windows to the high ceiling and spacious floor plan you will love coming home this magnificent apartment. With modern conveniences like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, and central AC/heat, this home is a must-see! But, the best part is the 3000 square foot roof deck with sweeping views of the city and Ben Franklin Bridge -- a perfect place to unwind. Located in vibrant Old City, convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, public transit, and more. Call today to schedule a showing!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Vine St. have any available units?
303 Vine St. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Vine St. have?
Some of 303 Vine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Vine St. currently offering any rent specials?
303 Vine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Vine St. pet-friendly?
No, 303 Vine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 303 Vine St. offer parking?
No, 303 Vine St. does not offer parking.
Does 303 Vine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Vine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Vine St. have a pool?
No, 303 Vine St. does not have a pool.
Does 303 Vine St. have accessible units?
No, 303 Vine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Vine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Vine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 303 Vine St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity