Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

17th & Pollack-Marconi West-South Philadelphia - Beautiful corner property, with side yard, and ample area parking. ALL new, kitchen, bathroom, new carpets, and freshly painted. VERY convenient are, close to everything! Shopping, parks, public transit, and entertainment! This superior location is not available often. DO NOT wait to see this. First, & security to move in. $3450, total. Previous rental history, and stable employment a must.



(RLNE4015255)