Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Renovated & very stylish 3 Bedrooms & Den w/Garage Plus One Car Parking on a wonderful block in the Art Museum Area! Hardwood floors throughout; bright & sunny living/dining room features high ceiling & a large bay window; the beautiful large eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops & SS appliances which opens to a large deck with picturesque views. Powder room. Second Floor boasts 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Third floor houses the very large master bedroom suite w a sitting area and master bath with a double sink vanity. The lower level houses a bonus room with full bath and access to the garage. Cats are ok. Dogs will be considered with a pet deposit. This fantastic property is located on a private cul-de-sac street within walking distance to the Art Museum, Kelly Drive & Fairmount Park! Two bus stops to Center City are located just one block away on 29th Street. First months, last month & one month's security collected at lease signing.