2822 Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath ROWHOME w/LARGE REAR PATIO & CLOSE to PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. - Amenities

- Hardwood & Laminate Flooring

- Tile-floored Kitchen & Bathrooms

- Good Windows/Natural Light

- Ceiling Fans

- Granite Countertops

- Gas Stove-Refrigerator-Microwave

- Basement w/Washer/Dryer/Sink & Room for Plenty of Storage

- Huge Rear Patio

- Convenient Location for Public Transportation



Enter thru the vestibule in to the open concept first floor combo living/dining room with hardwood floors, and window that brings in good natural light. The kitchen is large, and features granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring and energy efficient white appliances including gas stove, microwave and refrigerator, there is plenty of room for a kitchen table. There is a powder room for convenience and a bonus room beyond the kitchen leading to the very large rear patio.



The second floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 of which have ceiling fans, a combination of hardwood & laminate flooring, and good closets. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and a white vanity & tub.



The basement is clean & dry, houses the washer/dryer & sink and is perfect for lots of storage.



This house is conveniently located seconds away from I-76, the Walt Whitman Bridge and all major highways are minutes away. Point Breeze is in walking distance, as are ShopRite, Home Depot & PetSmart.



Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South properties are SMOKE FREE.



Please call or Text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with any questions or to schedule a Showing.



- Tenant pays Electric-Gas & Water

- $50 per person non-refundable Application Fee

- First Month + 2 Security Deposits

- Sorry/NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886106)