Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2822 Jackson St

2822 Jackson St · (215) 227-3333
Location

2822 Jackson St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2822 Jackson St · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath ROWHOME w/LARGE REAR PATIO & CLOSE to PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. - Amenities
- Hardwood & Laminate Flooring
- Tile-floored Kitchen & Bathrooms
- Good Windows/Natural Light
- Ceiling Fans
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Stove-Refrigerator-Microwave
- Basement w/Washer/Dryer/Sink & Room for Plenty of Storage
- Huge Rear Patio
- Convenient Location for Public Transportation

Enter thru the vestibule in to the open concept first floor combo living/dining room with hardwood floors, and window that brings in good natural light. The kitchen is large, and features granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring and energy efficient white appliances including gas stove, microwave and refrigerator, there is plenty of room for a kitchen table. There is a powder room for convenience and a bonus room beyond the kitchen leading to the very large rear patio.

The second floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 of which have ceiling fans, a combination of hardwood & laminate flooring, and good closets. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and a white vanity & tub.

The basement is clean & dry, houses the washer/dryer & sink and is perfect for lots of storage.

This house is conveniently located seconds away from I-76, the Walt Whitman Bridge and all major highways are minutes away. Point Breeze is in walking distance, as are ShopRite, Home Depot & PetSmart.

Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South properties are SMOKE FREE.

Please call or Text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with any questions or to schedule a Showing.

- Tenant pays Electric-Gas & Water
- $50 per person non-refundable Application Fee
- First Month + 2 Security Deposits
- Sorry/NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Jackson St have any available units?
2822 Jackson St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Jackson St have?
Some of 2822 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 2822 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2822 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 2822 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 2822 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 2822 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 2822 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
