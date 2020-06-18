2813 PARRISH STREET

Amenities

Available Late June: Welcome to 2813 Parrish St! This beautiful single family home is located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia and ready to welcome its next tenants. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful large windows, a driveway, great storage area, and much more- this house has it all! The spacious kitchen is updated with modern fixtures and has a great view of the tree-lined street. There is a convenient dining area right off the kitchen as well. Down the steps is a living area with access to the back patio/yard area- perfect for enjoying the nicer weather. There is a storage area below, which leads out to the driveway. Upstairs you'll find 2 lovely bedrooms, both with nice bright windows, and the first full bathroom. On the 3rd floor is the master suite which has it's own private balcony and bathroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Brewerytown - Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, ERA, Playmakers Sports Bar, Lee's Kitchen, Brown Street Coffee, Angelino's, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Pizza Dads, Otto's Taproom, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($100 pet deposit). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, hot water