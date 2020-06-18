All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2813 PARRISH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2813 PARRISH STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:18 PM

2813 PARRISH STREET

2813 Parrish Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2813 Parrish Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available Late June: Welcome to 2813 Parrish St! This beautiful single family home is located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia and ready to welcome its next tenants. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful large windows, a driveway, great storage area, and much more- this house has it all! The spacious kitchen is updated with modern fixtures and has a great view of the tree-lined street. There is a convenient dining area right off the kitchen as well. Down the steps is a living area with access to the back patio/yard area- perfect for enjoying the nicer weather. There is a storage area below, which leads out to the driveway. Upstairs you'll find 2 lovely bedrooms, both with nice bright windows, and the first full bathroom. On the 3rd floor is the master suite which has it's own private balcony and bathroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Brewerytown - Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, ERA, Playmakers Sports Bar, Lee's Kitchen, Brown Street Coffee, Angelino's, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Pizza Dads, Otto's Taproom, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($100 pet deposit). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, hot water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 PARRISH STREET have any available units?
2813 PARRISH STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 PARRISH STREET have?
Some of 2813 PARRISH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 PARRISH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2813 PARRISH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 PARRISH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 PARRISH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2813 PARRISH STREET offer parking?
No, 2813 PARRISH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2813 PARRISH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 PARRISH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 PARRISH STREET have a pool?
No, 2813 PARRISH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2813 PARRISH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2813 PARRISH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 PARRISH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 PARRISH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2813 PARRISH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19145
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity