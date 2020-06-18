2629 BELGRADE STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:Beautiful home with luxury finishes throughout (only a couple years old) in Fishtown with 1 DEDICATED PARKING SPOT. There are hardwood floors throughout except for the second floor bedrooms and the fully finished basement, which have well-kept comfortable wall-to-wall carpeting. First floor open floor plan living, dining and kitchen offer plenty of space to allow for a variety of setups. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator), a breakfast bar for additional seating/prep space and white subway tile backsplash. The parking spot is directly outside the back door. Finished basement is perfect for additional living room, office, playroom or den. Second floor has two large bedrooms on either end with a full bathroom and laundry room in between. The third floor consists entirely of the large master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double sink vanity and large tiled shower stall. Continue upstairs from the main hall to get to the large roofdeck with unobstructed panoramic views of the city skyline. Dual zone HVAC and security system installed.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. 1 pet max, cat or dogs under 50lbs may be considered with additional deposit, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.