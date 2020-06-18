All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2629 BELGRADE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2629 BELGRADE STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2629 BELGRADE STREET

2629 Belgrade Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2629 Belgrade Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early-Mid August:Beautiful home with luxury finishes throughout (only a couple years old) in Fishtown with 1 DEDICATED PARKING SPOT. There are hardwood floors throughout except for the second floor bedrooms and the fully finished basement, which have well-kept comfortable wall-to-wall carpeting. First floor open floor plan living, dining and kitchen offer plenty of space to allow for a variety of setups. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator), a breakfast bar for additional seating/prep space and white subway tile backsplash. The parking spot is directly outside the back door. Finished basement is perfect for additional living room, office, playroom or den. Second floor has two large bedrooms on either end with a full bathroom and laundry room in between. The third floor consists entirely of the large master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double sink vanity and large tiled shower stall. Continue upstairs from the main hall to get to the large roofdeck with unobstructed panoramic views of the city skyline. Dual zone HVAC and security system installed.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. 1 pet max, cat or dogs under 50lbs may be considered with additional deposit, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 BELGRADE STREET have any available units?
2629 BELGRADE STREET has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 BELGRADE STREET have?
Some of 2629 BELGRADE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 BELGRADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2629 BELGRADE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 BELGRADE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 BELGRADE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2629 BELGRADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2629 BELGRADE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2629 BELGRADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 BELGRADE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 BELGRADE STREET have a pool?
No, 2629 BELGRADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2629 BELGRADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2629 BELGRADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 BELGRADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 BELGRADE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2629 BELGRADE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity