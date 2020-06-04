All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2546 Dauphin St

2546 East Dauphin Street · (856) 222-1220
Location

2546 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom row home is located in the heart of Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood and features an All-New Appliance Package. Fishtown is Philadelphia's hottest up and coming neighborhood and features a vibrant nightlife full of hip bistros, beer gardens and a variety of entertainment options. Rental homes in this area are extremely popular, so don't hesitate to schedule a showing for this property today. It won't last long!

http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=27

- Move in cost: $4,300 for first and last month's rent, a security deposit, and a non-refundable cleaning fee.
- Pet-friendly. $250 pet fee. Some dog breed restrictions.
- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.
- No Section 8
- Utilities not included

Promanagedinc@gmail.com or call/text us at 856-222-1220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Dauphin St have any available units?
2546 Dauphin St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Dauphin St have?
Some of 2546 Dauphin St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Dauphin St currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Dauphin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Dauphin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 Dauphin St is pet friendly.
Does 2546 Dauphin St offer parking?
No, 2546 Dauphin St does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Dauphin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Dauphin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Dauphin St have a pool?
No, 2546 Dauphin St does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Dauphin St have accessible units?
No, 2546 Dauphin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Dauphin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Dauphin St does not have units with dishwashers.
