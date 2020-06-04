2546 Dauphin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom row home is located in the heart of Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood and features an All-New Appliance Package. Fishtown is Philadelphia's hottest up and coming neighborhood and features a vibrant nightlife full of hip bistros, beer gardens and a variety of entertainment options. Rental homes in this area are extremely popular, so don't hesitate to schedule a showing for this property today. It won't last long!



Click this link to schedule a showing: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=27



- Move in cost: $4,300 for first and last month's rent, a security deposit, and a non-refundable cleaning fee.

- Pet-friendly. $250 pet fee. Some dog breed restrictions.

- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.

- No Section 8

- Utilities not included



You can also reach us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com or call/text us at 856-222-1220