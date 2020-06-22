2542 S CLARION STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a nicely rehabbed two bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has all the needed appliances: range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are granite counter tops with tiled backsplash. Washer and Dryer and three AC units are in this property. This is a property worth seeing, it will not last long. Close proximity to major transit lines, sports complex and walking distance to Passyunk Square. Eateries and shopping are all close too. Easy access to the Bridge, I-95 and, I-76. Parking lot available on the corner for a monthly fee. Check out the virtual tour.