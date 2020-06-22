All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:05 AM

2542 S CLARION STREET

2542 South Clarion Street · (215) 462-5100
Location

2542 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a nicely rehabbed two bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has all the needed appliances: range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are granite counter tops with tiled backsplash. Washer and Dryer and three AC units are in this property. This is a property worth seeing, it will not last long. Close proximity to major transit lines, sports complex and walking distance to Passyunk Square. Eateries and shopping are all close too. Easy access to the Bridge, I-95 and, I-76. Parking lot available on the corner for a monthly fee. Check out the virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 S CLARION STREET have any available units?
2542 S CLARION STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 S CLARION STREET have?
Some of 2542 S CLARION STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 S CLARION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2542 S CLARION STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 S CLARION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2542 S CLARION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2542 S CLARION STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2542 S CLARION STREET does offer parking.
Does 2542 S CLARION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2542 S CLARION STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 S CLARION STREET have a pool?
No, 2542 S CLARION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2542 S CLARION STREET have accessible units?
No, 2542 S CLARION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 S CLARION STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 S CLARION STREET has units with dishwashers.
