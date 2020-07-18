252 ROCHELLE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home that was rehabbed just a few years ago. This gem is located on a quiet street in Lower Roxborough. Enjoy the tranquility of a spacious front porch with the Fairmount Park in the back yard and the convenience of an easy walk to the Wissahickon Train Station at the end of the street. First Floor: Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Natural Lighting, Recessed Lighting and Neutral Decor. Kitchen is perfect for The Chef of the house with plenty of counter space and an Island. Finished basement is an Awesome Space for entertaining or just watching the game. The Exterior door leads to the parking space located behind the house. Basement has full bathroom that works great for the out of town guests! Second floor: Three Large bedrooms with hall Bathroom and ample closet space . Bathroom was remodeled with imported title throughout! This property is energy efficient with Central HVAC , New Windows and LED lighting. This home is close to shopping, Kelly Drive, Manayunk and 20 Minutes to Center City!