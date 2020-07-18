All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

252 ROCHELLE AVENUE

252 Rochelle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

252 Rochelle Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home that was rehabbed just a few years ago. This gem is located on a quiet street in Lower Roxborough. Enjoy the tranquility of a spacious front porch with the Fairmount Park in the back yard and the convenience of an easy walk to the Wissahickon Train Station at the end of the street. First Floor: Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Natural Lighting, Recessed Lighting and Neutral Decor. Kitchen is perfect for The Chef of the house with plenty of counter space and an Island. Finished basement is an Awesome Space for entertaining or just watching the game. The Exterior door leads to the parking space located behind the house. Basement has full bathroom that works great for the out of town guests! Second floor: Three Large bedrooms with hall Bathroom and ample closet space . Bathroom was remodeled with imported title throughout! This property is energy efficient with Central HVAC , New Windows and LED lighting. This home is close to shopping, Kelly Drive, Manayunk and 20 Minutes to Center City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

